Mediacom reports outages throughout Columbia area
COLUMBIA - Mediacom Communications confirmed to KOMU 8 there are outages affecting all services across Columbia.
A Mediacom operator said there is no estimated time for when the services will be available again, but technicians have been working to fix the issue since Monday night.
KOMU will continue to update this news if services remain down.
