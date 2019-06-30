Mediacom to Drop 22 Sinclair Stations
BALTIMORE - Cable customers in St. Louis and southeast Missouri may lose some network television programming starting at midnight Friday. Mediacom Communications said it will stop carrying 22 network affiliates owned or programmed by Sinclair Broadcast Group unless Sinclair agrees to binding arbitration. The two companies are disputing how much Mediacom should pay Sinclair to carry the stations in Missouri and 11 other states. Mediacom CEO Rocco Commissio said his company has offered binding arbitration and is waiting for Sinclair's response. A Sinclair spokesman didn't immediately return a call for comment. The dispute affects more than 800,000 Mediacom subscribers. In Missouri, the stations affected include KSBI and WDKA in Cape Girardeau and KDNL in St. Louis.
