Medicaid Expansion Bill to be Heard in House Committee

JEFFERSON CITY - The House Government Oversight and Accountability Committee is set to hear a bill tomorrow for a proposed expansion of Medicaid.

Democratic leader Jacob Hummel is sponsoring the bill.

The Republican-controlled legislature referred House Bill 627 to the committee despite strongly opposing the proposed expansion.

Supporters of the bill say it would add jobs and expand Medicaid to an additional 300,000 Missourians.