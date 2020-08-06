Medicaid expansion passed in Missouri: what's next?

COLUMBIA — Amendment 2, which greatly expands Medicaid eligibility in Missouri, passed Tuesday night. But the next steps are more complicated.

Missouri residents who now qualify for Medicaid may not actually reap those benefits until next year, according to Missouri Hospital Association spokesperson Dave Dillon.

"This is not a turn-key, adopt it and it becomes something people can sign up for the next day," Dillon said. "The state will require that rules are written, that the funds are appropriated... So while we'll make every effort to ensure that among all our stakeholders this is done in an expeditious way, it's gonna take time to get it set up."

Dillon said expanding coverage in other states has taken up to a year.

Brunswick resident and mother of six Holly Pulley said she is thankful Amendment 2 was passed, and hopes she will receive her benefits soon.

"I am on daily medication a need labs checked regularly," Pulley said. "I would need it soon as I am needing (to be) checked for skin cancer ASAP. But we all know how fast the government works sometimes."

Pulley said if it takes a year to receive Medicaid, she will make do, but it won't be easy.

"I will find a way as I have children and need to be around for them, but as you know early detection is always best and if out-of-pocket, [it] would take longer," Pulley said.

But Dillon is looking at this from a broader perspective.

"We have been fighting for this as a state for about seven years," Dillon said. "So while a year may seem like a long time to wait, for those who supported this effort... it's actually taken a lot longer."

Dillon said ideally the benefits would begin at the start of next year, as it is not accounted for on our current state budget. He said it should be accounted for in the next cycle, which would be the 2022 budget year.

Dillon said the Department of Social Services is largely in charge of the Medicaid program, but it will be up to lawmakers to handle the budget and appropriations.

"Part of our efforts over the course of the decade... have been to help build the road-map for lawmakers built upon what other states had done successfully to minimize state costs while maximizing the value to the states Medicaid program," Dillon said.

He said that being the Show-Me State, he'd hope lawmakers would jump at the opportunity to continue building that road-map for others to follow.