Medicaid Funding Restored For Medical Equipment

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Thousands of Missourians will have their Medicaid coverage for medical equipment restored. Federal Judge Dean Whipple ordered the funding yesterday, saying the state was unreasonably denying disabled Missourians benefits and causing medical setbacks. The judge ruled that coverage be restored 30 days until the state submits a new plan for coverage. The equipment at issue is known as durable medical equipment. Missouri made cuts in 2005. Some items such as wheelchairs were still covered, but canes were not. Judge Whipple says that if the state just covers some equipment, it should use a reasonable standard to decide what is and is not covered.