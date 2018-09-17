Medicaid Headlines 94th Legislative Session

Mitchell and many others hope the legislature overhauls Missouri's Medicaid program during the 94th General Assembly.

"The problem right now is that my party's not in charge, and the party that cut the program is in charge," said Sen. Chuck Graham (D).

"If you talk to anybody about it, it was not the best program," said Rep. Ed Robb (R). "On a list menu items, it would be the last choice [to keep]."

However, Mitchell said the previous Medicaid coverage was better than nothing, which is what she has now.

Gov. Blunt will outline a Medicaid plan in his State of the State speech Jan. 27.