Medicaid Legislation to Debut in Mo. House Panel

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Republican plan to revamp and expand Missouri's Medicaid program is getting its first hearing in the state House.

The legislation would expand adult Medicaid eligibility to levels necessary to reap additional federal money.

It proposes to use that money to buy private health insurance policies for some people. It also proposes to implement work requirements for some people to receive the coverage.

The House Government Oversight and Accountability Committee was scheduled to begin hearing public testimony on the legislation Monday.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Noel Torpey, of Independence, and co-sponsored by six other House Republicans.

Many Republican lawmakers remain hesitant to expand Medicaid eligibility, even if paired with other changes to the program. If Torpey's bill were to pass, it would require federal approval to implement.