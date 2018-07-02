Medicaid overhaul tops agenda at close of Legislature

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - As they race toward this evening's adjournment, the Missouri Senate passed a bill today that would change the state's Medicaid health care program. A compromise reached early today by House and Senate negotiators would place a greater emphasis on preventive health care in a renamed "MO HealthNet" program. It would also restore certain health benefits to some whose services were cut two years ago. The Senate passed the bill around 1 p.m. today. To go to Blunt, the health care legislation also must pass the House by 6 p.m. tonight, the mandatory adjournment for the annual legislative session. If it fails, Blunt has indicated he might call a special session. Legislative leaders remained optimistic.