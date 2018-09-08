Medical emergency leads to postal worker crashing into house

COLUMBIA - A postal truck crashed into a house on Thursday evening at Salem Drive.

When KOMU 8 News arrived, an ambulance was just leaving the scene. There were two fire trucks and a police car.

There is no word on the condition of the driver. Firefighters said they believe some type of medical emergency caused the accident. The man was diabetic and had low blood sugar; however, police could not confirm this was the direct issue.

The owner of the home was not inside when the crash happened.

Police said there was minor damage to the house but did not know the exact extent.