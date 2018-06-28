Medical examiner: Green Park woman's death heat-related

FERGUSON (AP) — St. Louis County authorities say a 70-year-old Green Park woman died from heat-related issues when her home's air conditioning stopped working.

The county's medical examiner's office said Tuesday the woman was found dead last Thursday by a family member. Her name was not released.

Suzanne McCune, spokeswoman for the office, says the woman's air conditioning apparently stopped working Thursday. She had made an appointment to have it repaired the night before she died.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that hers is believed to be the first heat-related death this year. The St. Louis region has experienced several days of sweltering temperatures.

This story has been corrected to show that the first name of the medical examiner's office spokeswoman is Suzanne, not Suzanee.