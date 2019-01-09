Medical examiner rules death of Ferguson protester's son a suicide
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A medical examiner has ruled that a Ferguson protester's son died by suicide, despite his mother's suggestion that he was lynched. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the St. Louis County medical examiner said Tuesday that 24-year-old Danye Jones died of suicide by hanging.
Jones's body was found in October hanging from a tree at the home of his mother, Melissa McKinnies. When her son's body was found, McKinnies suggested he was killed in retaliation for her role in Ferguson protests.
