Medical examiner rules drowning in Columbia senior citizen's death

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Tuesday 82-year-old T. Gale Thompson drowned in Stephens Lake Sunday Night.

Saturday, July 2, Columbia Police issued a SILVER advisory for Thompson.

In a news release, police said the body was found at 8:14 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 in Stephens Lake at Stephens Lake Park.

Later, police identified the body as Thompson.