Medical Group May Sue Over Midwife Bill

ST. LOUIS (AP)- The Missouri State Medical Association will likely file a lawsuit over a new law that allows midwives to practice in the state. The medical group says the new law is too vague in who it allows to be a midwife, and could pose a danger to mothers giving birth. Supports of the bill dispute that assessment. The law spells out that only trained and certified midwives will be able to deliver children. The provision was passed unwittingly by both the House and Senate after state Sen. John Loudon slipped it into a larger health insurance bill. Gov. Blunt signed the legislation into law on Friday. The law takes effect August 28th.