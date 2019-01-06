Medical Marijuana application process starts, Missouri to see millions

MISSOURI – An economy and jobs boost are in the future as Saturday marks the starting point to sending in medical marijuana pre-application fees.

The Missouri Department Health and Senior Services is now accepting applications fees for medical marijuana facilities.

There is a $10,000 fee for a cultivation application, a $6,000 fee for a medical marijuana-infused product manufacturing application and a $6,000 fee for a dispensary application, according to the DHSS application. Those fees are also nonrefundable.

Jack Cardetti, a spokesperson for the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association, said those fees will go straight to DHSS to regulate medical marijuana in the state.

“We want a well-regulated, well-run program by the DHSS, but to do that, they need resources and funds,” Cardetti said.

This will mean millions of dollars flooding in, just from application fees. Cardetti said this is especially so since the medical marijuana law requires DHSS to grant at least 61 cultivation licenses, 87 manufacturing licenses and 192 dispensary licenses.

“You’re going to have thousands of new jobs in Missouri because of the medical marijuana program and hundreds of millions of dollars of economic activity,” Cardetti said.

Although applications fees can start being sent in, the DHSS will only start accepting applications and handing out facility licenses Aug. 3. That is also when the state should be seeing the money. In the meantime, on July 4, the DHSS will start accepting patient/caregiver ID applications.

Cardetti said dispensaries should be up and running by next year and the state will see even more money.

“Come next year, when Missourians start to walk into dispensaries, they’ll pay a 4% retail tax on their purchase. Those funds will go towards DHSS to regulate this program, but they’ll also go towards veteran services in Missouri,” Cardetti said.

He said he has no doubt there will be enough patients interested.

“We do think that there are going to be a significant number of patients that are going to have access to this program,” Cardetti said.