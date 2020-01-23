Medical marijuana dispensary facilities to start receiving licenses

By: Victoria Alaniz, KOMU 8 Digitial Producer, Stephanie LaChance, KOMU 8 Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY - 192 medical marijuana dispensary facilities will receive their licenses Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

Dispensary facilities who applied for their licenses through the Medical Marijuana Registry Portal will be notified by email of either their approval or denial.

Warrick Wadman, owner of Missouri Cann Crush applied for his dispensary license and heard back today from DHSS.

"I was denied but The Department of Health and Senior Services are really upfront about the process," Wadman said.

The 192 approved licenses are being issued to top-scoring dispensaries that have met all of DHSS' eligibility requirements.

“We are committed to making medical marijuana safe and accessible for qualified patients of Missouri,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “This phase of program implementation is vital to product accessibility for Missourians throughout the entire state.”

DHSS plans to have all approval and denial notifications issued out to applicants by the end of the day. Once all notifications have been issued, the DHSS website will list final rank/scores of all dispensaries that applied for licenses.

"We want to make sure people know that as the Department of Health our number one goal is to make sure medical marijuana is brought to Missouri in a regulated and safe way," Fraker said.

For more information on Missouri's medical marijuana program, you can visit medicalmarijuana.mo.gov.

