Medical marijuana dispensary licenses announced, seven in Columbia
Missouri announced the businesses Thursday that will be licensed to sell medical marijuana later this year.
Seven dispensary licenses were awarded to Columbia businesses, while 42 applications from Columbia were denied.
The approved businesses are:
- GRD Columbia LLC — 204 E. Broadway
- Shangri-La Columbia LLC — 1501 Creekwood Parkway
- Shangri-La Columbia South LLC — 3919 Peachtree Drive
- CoMo Health LLC — 4003 Ponderosa St.
- QPS Missouri Holdings LLC — 1500 Interstate 70 Drive SW
- Holistic Missouri LLC — 1400 Forum Blvd.
- BBMO 3 LLC — 5320 Interstate 70 Drive SE
It is "tough to tell" when the public can expect to have access to the approved facilities across Missouri, according to Lisa Cox, communications director for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Cox anticipates commencement inspections will occur in mid-March. If a facility does not pass an inspection within a year of DHSS issuing the license, it may be revoked, according to the department website.
The Department of Health and Senior Services planned to license 24 dispensaries in each of the state's congressional districts, 192 in all.
The Columbia City Council in August approved local ordinances for medical marijuana dispensaries and capped the number that would be allowed at seven. That means each of the businesses approved by the state will get local licenses as well.
Missouri received at least 1,163 dispensary applications overall.
Along with Columbia, other cities in the 4th Congressional District to have approved dispensaries are Sedalia, Humansville, Warrensburg, Moberly, Belton, Mexico, Nevada, Raymore, St. Robert, Boonville and Lebanon.
The businesses still need the approval of the Columbia City Council.
Connor Giffin contributed to this report.