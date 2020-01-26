Medical marijuana dispensary licenses announced, seven in Columbia

It is "tough to tell" when the public can expect to have access to the approved facilities across Missouri, according to Lisa Cox, communications director for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Cox anticipates commencement inspections will occur in mid-March. If a facility does not pass an inspection within a year of DHSS issuing the license, it may be revoked, according to the department website. Approved dispensaries are expected to open during the summer, according to Cox. Once they have opened, those with Missouri medical marijuana cards will have access.

The Department of Health and Senior Services planned to license 24 dispensaries in each of the state's congressional districts, 192 in all.

The Columbia City Council in August approved local ordinances for medical marijuana dispensaries and capped the number that would be allowed at seven. That means each of the businesses approved by the state will get local licenses as well.

The dispensaries will be able to legally sell marijuana to those with a valid medical marijuana patient card.

Missouri received at least 1,163 dispensary applications overall.

Along with Columbia, other cities in the 4th Congressional District to have approved dispensaries are Sedalia, Humansville, Warrensburg, Moberly, Belton, Mexico, Nevada, Raymore, St. Robert, Boonville and Lebanon.

The businesses still need the approval of the Columbia City Council.