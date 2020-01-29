Medical marijuana roundtable to be held in Columbia Wednesday

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association aims to help answer some questions about the state's young medical marijuana industry with a round table discussion Wednesday.

The association, also called MoCannTrade, has been advocating for the young industry since its birth in 2018. One issue bringing some pushback has been the approval and denial process for medical marijuana facility applications.

The meeting Wednesday is an attempt "[put] applicants, stakeholders, investors and the brightest legal minds together."

Although the meeting is only open to members of MoCannTrade, lawyer Blake Markus said anyone who is a part of the community should think about being apart of the group, as well as be present at the meeting.

"They work very closely with the Department of Health, and they seem to have a great relationship with them," said Markus, "the people who run it have a vested interest in trying to provide the best services possible."

Anyone looking to attend the meeting can sign up to be apart of MoCannTrade here which will provide new members with two tickets to the event.