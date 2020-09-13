Medical worker in southwest Missouri dies of COVID-19
O'FALLON (AP) — A 40-year-old medical worker at a southwest Missouri clinic has died from COVID-19.
Marie Brumbaugh, a medical assistant at a clinic in Branson operated by CoxHealth, died of the disease caused by the coronavirus on Wednesday.
CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards said in a statement that it isn't clear how Brumbaugh got the disease, but it might have been while caring for a patient who was treated at the clinic for an unrelated matter and who removed a mask briefly during treatment.
That patient later tested positive for COVID-19. Edwards says it is also possible she contracted the disease through community spread, since the virus is prevalent in Taney County.
