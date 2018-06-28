Medicare Bus Rolls Into Town

Missouri resident Angela Nance is thinking about getting Medicare and said she sees one major benefit.

"They explained that it would cover preventative measures," Nance explained.

Preventative measures is one step Medicare is taking to ensure its recipients live a longer life. In order to qualify for Medicare you must be 65 or older or have been receiving social security disability benefits for at least two years. Another way to qualify is by having permanent kidney failure or if you have Lou Gehrig's disease.

Open enrollment for new Medicare plans will start on Nov. 15. After that date, people with existing Medicare plans will have the opportunity to switch.