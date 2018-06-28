Medicare Program

COLUMBIA - A new addition to Medicare is saving Missourians money on prescription drugs. The new plan is part of the "My Health. My Medicare" program. It gives all Medicare recipients access to the prescription drug program. The Medicare tour bus pulled into Columbia Monday to inform more people about the new benefits of Medicare. Supporters say the changes will save mid-Missourians thousands on drugs and prescriptions. Open enrollment for Medicare will start on November 15. People with existing medicare plans will have the opportunity to switch starting then.