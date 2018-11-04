MedZou in the Running for Pepsi Refresh Grant

COLUMBIA - Some medical students take a break from studying on Thursday's to volunteer at the MedZou Community Health Clinic. The clinic is run by students at the University of Missouri, and it serves the uninsured. There are more than 18 thousand people who don't have health insurance in Boone County alone.

The MedZou clinic also provides interdisciplinary care. This means they offer patients access to many different types of prescriptions, lab work and social work counseling. However, they are in need of radiograph services. This includes x-rays, ultrasounds and colon scanning technology.

MedZou has applied for November's Pepsi Refresh Project grant. They could recieve 50 thousand dollars to purchase the radiograph services. MedZou is in 36th place out of over 1,100 organizations. The top 10 organizations will recieve funding.

To vote, visit www.refresheverything.com/medzou or text 103787 to PEPSI (73774).