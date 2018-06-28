Meeting at MU to discuss permanent UM System President

COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri Board of Curators is planning to meet and discuss the search for a permanent UM System President.

The board is expected to a hold a session in Ellis Library Wednesday afternoon to have a conversation regarding logistics and parameters of the presidential search. John Fougere, Chief Communications Officer for the UM System, said there will be no decisions made at the meeting.

“We’re not planning on taking any roads or making any decisions,” Fougere said. “Just [having] a discussion of these issues in a public session.”

Former University of Missouri System President Tim Wolfe resigned in November after issues with the racial climate on MU’s campus. Mike Middleton was then appointed as interim president.

The board is scheduled to call a public session to order at 1 P.M. but will move into a closed meeting at 1:10 P.M.

A public session is planned to reconvene at approximately 2:30 P.M. to have a discussion with and gain feedback from the community.

The curator’s next meeting is scheduled for early February.