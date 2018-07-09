Meeting For Juvenile Center

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Several state legislators will join the Missouri State Workers Union at a news conference to discuss understaffing at the Division of Youth Services. The group says the staff shortage might have contributed to the recent escape of nine juveniles from the Hogan Street Juvenile Center last week. The group is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday outside the center, which is located at 1839 Hogan Street. The group says the circumstances that allowed the youth to escape has been getting worse for years. It says the division is chronically underfunded from the Missouri Legislature. Low pay has contributed to high staff turnover rates.