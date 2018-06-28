Meetings Held To Improve Autism Servies

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Lawmakers, health officials and families are meeting in St. Louis today to talk about improving autism services statewide. A 16-member panel on autism is holding five meetings around the state. Day-long testimony begins at 9 a.m. in the Millennium Center at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Autism disorders are marked by a wide range of behaviors. Some autistic people insist on sameness or have difficulty communicating or socializing. Becky Blackwell of the Judevine Center for Autism in suburban St. Louis is hopeful legislators will use the findings to craft new laws.