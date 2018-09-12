Mega Church Growth

A church in Columbia called The Crossing has quite a few families that pass through its doors every week.

Mike Kelly and his wife Laurie just began bringing their children here over the summer after the new building construction was completed. One of the great things that they see about The Crossing is the way it brings their family together at the end of the week. "I just think that's the most ideal thing of all," said Laurie, "is that you can all get up on Sunday morning and just be part of the same thing."

However, The Crossing is unusual in the fact that it's only been open since July, but still holds over 1,000 people in their auditorium at a time. In all, roughly 2,300 attend services in The Crossing each week, putting it in the category of what we call a mega church.

This churches size isn't what makes it a mega church though. In order to become classified as a mega church, the organization would have to have:

A church membership of 2,000 or more A charismatic leader Several outreach ministries A complex organizational structure.

And with a staff count of 16, ministries set up for people of all ages throughout the week, and of course their new building, The Crossing definitely qualifies as one of 850 mega churches nationwide (22 of which are found in Missouri) a mega church.

"Are we a growing church? A several thousand (to) two-thousand member church or at least attendee church? Yeah." commented Dave Cover, a pastor at The Crossing, "And so we have a lot of things that are true about what people describe as quote-unquote mega churches."

Some people however believe that the term mega church paints a bad light on the church itself.

"It implies that our goal is to grow and that's never been our goal," claimed Dave, "Our goal is not to grow. Our goal is for people's lives and their spiritual lives to grow and to grow well."

Some problems still remain for mega churches though. For instance with so many attendants every week, getting to talk and even just meeting everyone else is a tough problem to tackle. But Laurie said that hopefully the church members will be able to lean on each other for help.

"It's gonna be impossible for them to provide all the pastoral services, you know, listen to every person's problem. They're gonna have to reach out and train and help more people be able to pastor other people."

No matter what, the Kellys' said that they have no intentions of leaving The Crossing anytime soon.