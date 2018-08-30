Mega-donor PAC gives $280K to Missouri governor hopeful

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A political action committee funded by Missouri mega donor Rex Sinquefield has donated close to $280,000 to Republican gubernatorial candidate Catherine Hanaway.

Great St. Louis gave Hanaway roughly $278,000 this past week.

Hanaway is a former Missouri House speaker and U.S. attorney. She faces an Aug. 2 primary against St. Louis businessman John Brunner, former Navy SEAL officer Eric Greitens and Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder.

The winner will face the Democratic nominee, likely Attorney General Chris Koster, on Nov. 8.

The most recent campaign finance reports show Great St. Louis is funded by Sinquefield and another Sinquefield-backed committee. Sinquefield gave Hanaway nearly $900,000 in 2014.

Missouri Club for Growth, another Sinquefield-funded PAC, also recently gave $500,000 to its former chairwoman Bev Randles for her GOP run for lieutenant governor.