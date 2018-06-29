Mega Millions ticket sold in Missouri worth $25 million

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Officials with the Missouri Lottery said someone was holding a Mega Millions ticket Monday sold in Missouri that is worth $25 million.

The Lottery said Monday the ticket from the July 31 drawing was the first Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Missouri. The winning numbers are 28, 32, 33, 40, 46 and the Mega Ball number is 10.

Missouri Lottery director Mary Scheve Reardon urges the holder of the ticket to sign the back and put it in a safe place until taking it to the Missouri Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City. The winner can also call Lottery headquarters to make arrangements.

The winner had 180 days to claim the prize, in this case, until Jan. 27.