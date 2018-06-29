Melissa Click pleads 'not guilty' in court hearing

COLUMBIA - MU assistant professor Melissa Click pleaded 'not guilty' to assault charges at a disposition hearing Tuesday.

Click's lawyer entered a waiver arraignment plea of not guilty in court today. The judge moved Click's next court date to February 16 at 1:30 p.m.

Columbia Assistant City Counselor Stephen Richey filed a 3rd degree assault charge Monday morning against MU Assistant Professor Melissa Click.

During protests on MU's campus in November, video surfaced of Click shouting at Mark Schierbecker, a student journalist covering the protest, calling for "muscle" to help remove him from the protest site.

Schierbecker asked the city to file the charges and said he felt Click violated his rights. A warrant document said Schierbecker feared he was in danger for his physical well-being.