Melting Snow Puddles Near Clogged Drains

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works Department received two complaints Monday involving storm drains covered by ice. Public works spent the day uncovering storm drains in mostly residential streets to avoid possible flooding.

Public works officials said while some Columbia roads are maintained by the state, the local department will work to make sure storm drains are uncovered and able to serve the purpose of gathering excess water from rain and melting snow.