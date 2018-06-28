MEM President Wilson Placed on Administrative Leave

COLUMBIA - Missouri Employers Mutual has placed Roger Wilson, President & CEO, on indefinite administrative leave.

A spokesperson told KOMU Tuesday afternoon that the leave is the result of "personnel matters".

Wilson is a former Governor and Missouri State Senator. He took the reins at MEM in January 2010.

Board chairman Jim Owen will fill in for Wilson's top leadership position in an interim role.

Last month, former MEM board member Douglas Morgan turned himself into federal authorities following a federal indictment on bank fraud charges.