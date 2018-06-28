Memorial Day Accident Rates Steady

For 2010, Memorial Day weekend traffic accidents in Missouri stacked up close to how they were last year. There were 270 traffic crashes between Friday at 6 p.m. and 11:59 p.m Monday. Out of those crashes, 133 people were injured and there were nine fatalities. Trooper issued 157 DWI citations issued.

The Missouri Highway Patrol participated in CARE, or the Combined Accident Reduction Effort. It is a nationwide operation conducted on holidays when the roads are heavily traveled.

The Missouri Highway Patrol also participates in the Operation Ten Mile Trooper, which means every ten miles on major roads like I-70 and Highway 63 there is a trooper. With no shortage of cars on roads this weekend, the Highway Patrol department put everyone it had on the road.

"We put every availiable officer whose not on leave or sick leave or whatever out on the road sometime during that holiday period. The Ten Mile Trooper is pretty much specific to Missouri, it's one of our programs and we've had a lot of success with it. we haven't seen hardly any fatalities on the major traveled highways," said Captain Tim Hull.

Hull said the Highway Patrol is not on the roads to get people in trouble, but to keep people safe on extra busy traveling days.