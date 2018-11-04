Memorial Day Airshow Draws Protestors

In March, a US District Judge ruled anti-war activists have a constitutional right to express their views at the airshow.

"It may be legal, but it's tacky. But everybody in the United States has a right to be tacky if they want to be," said Dave Evans, who supports shredding flyers.

Cindy Evans says she has a right to shred anti-war views to pieces.

"That's their freedom of speech being expressed and my freedom of speech to shred it," said Evans.

Haim says Evans is silencing debate by silencing his views, even comparing the shredders to Nazi Germany.

"In Nazi Germany they burned books to eliminate other people's ideas they didn't like. That's not an American way of doing things," said Haim. "This is one of the most staunchly, gung-ho militaristic crowds."

Still, Haim says his anti-war message is important at the airshow.

Meanwhile, spectators kept their distance from this war of words to honor veterans from other wars.

"I'm going to stay away from them because that's not what I came here to do. I came here to enjoy the airshow," said Brenda Hanson, an airshow spectator.

Although everyone can express their views at the airshow, a US District Judge ruled protestors cannot collect signatures on petitions. Tomorrow the airshow beings again at 9:30 a.m. at the Columbia Regional Airport.