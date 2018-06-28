Memorial Day Weekend Fatalities

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

UNDATED (AP) -- At least five people have died in Memorial Day weekend crashes in Missouri. That's according to the Highway Patrol. Twenty-six-year-old Kevin Underwood died around 1:50 a-m Saturday after driving off a bridge on Missouri 51 in Zalma. Sixteen-year-old Austin Beck was killed about two hours later on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County. He was a passenger in a pickup truck that slammed into a utility pole after veering off the highway and overcorrecting.Another 16-year-old, Brooke Hough, died Saturday afternoon in Jasper County, when the car she was driving skidded into a tree. About 20 minutes after that, 85-year-old James Johnson was killed when a vehicle crashed into his on Missouri Route 142 in Oregon County. Then around 10:15 Saturday night, 23-year-old Zachary Hardin was killed after two A-T-V's crashed on Missouri 49 in Sabula.