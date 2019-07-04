Memorial held for stock car racer after fatal boat crash

ELDON (KY3) - Wednesday was a somber day at the race track, as family, friends, and fans of Jason Russell packed the Lake Ozark Speedway grandstand to say their final goodbyes.

"Jason was, and always will be my big brother," said Justin Russell. "We were competitors, we were teammates, we were the Russell brothers."

Russell died in a boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night by a suspected drunk boater.

"I used to come in here and sit over here, and I knew Jason Nation was right over here somewhere. When he would win a race, the guys over here would boo, and Jason Nation would be going crazy over here," said Reid Millard, Funeral Director and fellow racer. "It's just like Dale Earnhardt Sr. you'd get some boos over here and the guys on the other side all loved him."

Russell won more than 200 championship races in his career that started when he was just in high school.

His family thought it would be fitting to have him cross the finish line - one last time - a victor.

This time, in a hearse, with his race car's #2 decal on the side.

"God bless you, God bless every one of you, and God Bless us, as he has made his journey to the final victory line," Justin Russell added.

After the celebration of life, fans had a chance to sign his race car, and Russell was taken to Jefferson City to be buried next to his grandfather.