Memorial Services Announced for Fallen Columbia Firefighter

COLUMBIA - Memorial services for Lt. Bruce Britt will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 at The Crossing Church.

Lt. Britt was killed Saturday when he was working on the scene of the University Village Apartment complex structural collapse.

Lt. Britt was also a member of the Columbia Fire Department's Hazardous Materials Team and Technical Rescue Team. He had been with the Columbia Fire Department since May 21, 1990.

The Crossing Church is located at 3615 Southland Drive in Columbia.

Additional information can be obtained from Missouri Fire Service Funeral Assistance Team website here.