Memorial Tribute in Mo. for Military Working Dog

FORT LEONARD WOOD (AP) - A Missouri Army installation is remembering a bomb-sniffing dog killed last month in Afghanistan with military honors.

Tuesday's memorial for the Irish Setter named Tygo included a ceremonial rifle volley and the playing of taps. Tygo was killed Nov. 10 by an improvised explosive device.

Tygo was trained to detect explosives for the Army at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. From there, he went to Fort Leonard Wood and Afghanistan.

Fort Leonard Wood described Tygo in a news release as "always steadfast and ready" and said he had a "fierce tenacity for detection."

The award-winning dog is credited with finding numerous caches of weapons and explosive-making devices. Fort Leonard Wood said Tygo "saved countless lives."

The dog's handler, Spc. Seth Rodenberger, spoke during the service.