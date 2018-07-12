Memories of Columbia Columnist

COLUMBIA - Many people in the Columbia community are sharing memories of Irene Haskins who died Thursday night. She was best known as a humor columnist and a fundraiser who would croon at events and on local broadcasts.



The Columbia Daily Tribune reported Haskins died from a cerebral hemorrhage caused from a fall at her house last week. You can watch a short tribute to Haskins during KOMU 8 at Noon. Here are a few YouTube videos of her performances. (The photo of Irene was taken by L.G. Patterson. You can see a full collection of his photos of Haskins by clicking here.)