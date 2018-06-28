Memory Walk Raises Funds for Alzheimer's Disease

COLUMBIA - Stephens Lake Park hosted the Mid-Missouri's Alzheimer's Association's Memory Walk on September 26. Around 400 people gathered to participate in the event.



The walk provides a fun and inspiring way for Mid-Missouri residents to raise critically needed funds for Alzheimer's care.



Janie Elson lost her father to Alzheimer's Disease about a year ago. She participates in the event to benefit those with the disease. "I think this is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the disease and help raise money for research," said Elson.



Every thirty-three seconds, someone in America develops Alzheimer's. This statistic brought support out from twenty-nine Mid-Missouri counties to raise money to support the organization.



The Mid-Missouri chapter raised $20,000 by the morning of September 26. This year's goal is to reach $34,000.



