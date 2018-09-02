Men Arrested After 3-State, 99-Mile Chase

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. - Two men are in custody in southeast Missouri after a police chase through three states.

KFVS-TV reports that the chase began Wednesday after a robbery at a T-Mobile store in Memphis, Tenn. When police tried to pull over the suspects, a 99-mile chase began through Tennessee, Arkansas and into Missouri.

Missouri troopers used spike strips to stop the suspects. The chase ended on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County, Mo.

Authorities believe the evidence was thrown out the windows during the chase, and were searching for it.

No one was hurt and the suspects' names have not been released.