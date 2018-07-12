Men Expose Themselves to Two Women on MU Campus

Columbia- MU Police are looking for a man or men they say exposed themselves to women Wednesday afternoon.

Captain Brian Weimer tells KOMU 8 News that in both cases a man was sexually touching himself while slowly following a woman.

University of Missouri Police said the first report was around 5:20, the second just a half an hour later, a little before 6 in the evening on campus.

Police said a female reported the first exposure happened in a University Parking lot. Police said she observed a vehicle that appeared to be following her. The vehicle backed into the entrance of University Parking Lot WG-11 and parked. When she approached the vehicle, police said the male driver exposed himself.

The female described the suspect as a white male around 30 years of age with light colored hair. She said he had some facial hair, was wearing a gray tank top shirt and weighed approximately 250 to 275 pounds. The vehicle was described as cherry red, middle to late 90s, four-door car that was possibly a Honda Civic.

In the second incident, a female reported that while she was walking along Tiger Avenue, she noticed a red vehicle driving very slowly next to her. She then observed a man in the car exposing himself.

The suspect in the second incident was described as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s. The witness stated that the suspect was young in appearance, clean-shaven and had gray hair. The vehicle was described as an older model car, with the first three digits of the license plate reading "UA0."

Police didn't confirm the two crimes were related, but said the situations are similar.