Men from Missouri, Mississippi OK after Neb. plane crash

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a small plane has crashed into an alfalfa field about a mile from the Lexington airport.

The plane went down around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Two people were aboard the single-engine Piper, the pilot Robert Roberts of Nixa, Missouri, and his brother, Ronny Roberts of Lebanon, Mississippi.

The pilot received a minor injury to his forehead but declined treatment.

The men were flying to Lexington to pick up a hunting dog.

The plane crashed after running low on fuel and then dealing with windy conditions.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.