Men Hold Top Spot in Mizzou Invite

COLUMBIA -- After day one of the Mizzou Invite, the Mizzou men's swimming and diving team sits in first place with 481 points through seven of 21 events. UNLV sits in second with 297 points and Drury is in third with 251 points.

The Tigers started the evening session off with a bang as the 200 free relay team of Max Grodecki, John Krause, Joe Hladik and Ramom Melo took first with a swim of 1:18.40. The time broke Mizzou's all-time record by more than a second, met the NCAA `B' qualifying time and was just 0.04 off the NCAA `A' qualifying time. Mizzou's `B' team of Sam Tierney, Mark Conroy, Igor Kozlovskij and Alex Glogoza finished fourth in 1:20.86.

Eegan Groome claimed top honors in the 500 free as she touched in 4:20.48, just off his morning preliminary time of 4:19.31. Andrew Phillips posted a second-place finish in 4:24.68, which ranks him second all-time at Mizzou in the event (trailing just Groome). Daniel Graviss placed fifth with a swim of 4:28.41.

In the 100 fly, Mack Darragh took second in 48.06 to meet the NCAA `B' qualifying time. Krause swam 49.02 to take fourth, while Logan Mosley came in sixth in 49.27. In the preliminaries of the 200 IM, Darragh set Mizzou's all-time event record with a 1:46.73, only to have Tierney break it a few minutes later with a swim of 1:45.55. Tierney's time is tops in the Southeastern Conference this year and an NCAA `B' time. Tierney did not swim the evening final, setting the stage for Darragh to place second in the event in 1:46.43, which stands second on Mizzou's all-time list. Kozlovskij (1:47.59), Connor Nolan (1:49.07) and Jowan Qupty (1:49.54) finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Melo earned the 50 free event title as he clocked an NCAA `B' qualifying time of 20.05. Grodecki tied for second with a 20.24 and Hladik placed fourth with a swim of 20.41.

In the final swimming event of the evening, the Mizzou 400 medley relay team of Hladik, Kozlovskij, Phillips and Melo placed second in 3:14.65.

The Tigers swept the top two spots in the 1-meter dive, as David Bonuchi scored 4:16.15 points for first and Cameron Cowgill came in second with 317.60 points. Day two of the Mizzou invite continues with preliminary action at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 30.