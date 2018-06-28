Men Killed in Grain Elevator Mishap Identified

CARROLLTON (AP) - Authorities released the names of two men killed in a grain-elevator collapse in the northwest Missouri town of Carrollton. Fire officials Wednesday identify the victims as 28-year-old William Mace of Carrollton and 30-year-old David Hamblen Junior of Malta Bend. Officials say the men died under ten to 20 feet of corn at the Ray-Carroll County Growers elevator late Tuesday morning. Their bodies were recovered by mid-afternoon. Federal officials are heading the investigation into the collapse. Carrollton is about 60 miles northeast of Kansas City.