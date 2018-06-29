Men missing in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash found dead

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Updated 4:19 Sergeant Scott White of the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed divers recovered the bodies of the two victims of a boating accident that happened Friday night.

He said troopers recovered the boat at around 2 o'clock Saturday morning and the bodies were found just before noon.

Troopers have contacted the families of the victims and will begin the process of comprehensive reconstruction, a report that will include witness statements and any computer data the boat may have recorded.

The Highway Patrol said 49-year-old Richard Prince and 40-year-old Bradley Dunphy were the occupants of the 2013 MTI.

Patrol says they were traveling downstream when the boat became airborne. The boat rolled to starboard in the air, struck the water, and flipped upside down. One occupant was ejected, and the other is believed to have remained in boat.

It happened near the 10-mile marker in the main channel of the lake.