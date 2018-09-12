Men's Basketball Team Prepares to Push Past Struggles in Cancun

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Men's basketball team was one of the last three teams in the country to get their season started. After their late start, Missouri had a rough game and a half before turning it on late Saturday.The Tigers won their two exhibition games by a total of 95 points.

They narrowly escaped opening night with a 66-61 win over the underdog Western Illinois Leathernecks. While under Coach Mike Anderson Missouri has never lost a non-conference home game.

After the Western Illinois game, Mizzou struggled again for a half against North Florida. They lead by as few as four and six points against a team that has no players over 6' 7".

After a close first half, the Tigers ended up winning the second half by 30 points, quieting some fears.

The Tigers will need to be on top of their game as they begin the 2010 Cancun Challenge Wednesday night against Wyoming.