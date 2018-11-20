Men's Golf Closes Out Season at NCAA Regionals

BOWLING GREEN, KY -- Mizzou Golfers Emilio Cuartero and Jace Long ended the 2011-12 season at NCAA Regionals as Cuartero tied for 26th in the tournament followed by Long who tied for 43rd place. Chattanooga swept the awards at the NCAA Bowling Green Regional, finishing 5-under-par as a team. Stephan Jaeger was the individual medalist with a 13-under-par score through three rounds.

Chattanooga, Texas A&M, UCLA, Virginia Tech and Memphis will advance to the NCAA National Championships as well as Nate McCoy of Iowa State who was the low individual not on one of the five qualifying teams.

Cuartero finished the tournament with a 6-over-par score through three rounds of play after recording a 74 in the final round. Cuartero recorded three birdies in the final round, notching two on the front nine. He finished the round 2-over-par and scored 76-72-74-222 at the tournament.

Long scored 74-75-77-226 over three rounds to finish 10-over-par. He ended the tournament with a 5-over-par third round score after recording two birdies on the day.

The NCAA Men's Golf National Championships will be conducted May 29-June 3, at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.