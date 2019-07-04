Men's Golf Concludes Springfield Pasta Company Invitational in Ninth

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Lincoln University men's golf team trimmed 15-strokes off their first round score to finish ninth after the final round of the Springfield Pasta Company Invitational hosted by Drury University at the Rivercut Golf Club Tuesday.

Lincoln sat in a tie for eighth after a first round 333, but slid to ninth despite knocking 15-strokes off to finish with a 651 (333-318) out of 11 teams. Missouri-St. Louis won the invite by seven-strokes with a 606; they also had the individual winner in Ryan Penfield, who won in a playoff with Missouri Western's Shane Feist, as both finished with a 148.

Freshman Jacob Sandbothe was in a tie for ninth through the first round and finished in a tie for 25th with a 160 (78-82).

Senior Kyle Brands cut nine-strokes off his first round tally of an 82 to finish with a 155 (82-73) to lead Lincoln and into a tie for 11th.

Sophomore Dillon Maloney carded a second round 79 to cut seven-strokes off his first round score of an 86 to card a 165, which placed him in a tie for 37th.

Junior Kyle Brennaman and freshman Eric Kosmatka rounded out the scoring for Lincoln, as Brennaman tied for 51st with a 171 (87-84) and Kostmatka landed in 60th after firing a 176 (90-86).

Lincoln will return to action Monday, March 28 when they will compete in the North Alabama Spring Classic at the RTJ Trail-Fighting Joe course.