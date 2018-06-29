Men's Golf Leads C.O.G. Mizzou Intercollegiate

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou Men's Golf currently leads the 2012 Columbia Orthopedic Group Mizzou Intercollegiate with a score 12-under-par. The Tigers are up 20 shots on second place competitor IUPUI (+8). Austin Peay (+10), Iowa State (+12) and Northern Illinois (+13) round out the top five teams going into the third round at The Club at Old Hawthorne.

Freshman Ryan Zech leads the Tigers and the tournament after the second round of play. He sits 7-under-par going into the third round as he tallied seven birdies in the first round to start the day 5-under-par. He closed the second round with a score of 70, 2-under-par, as he recorded three consecutive birdies on the front nine.

Junior Jace Long is currently three strokes behind Zech, tied for third in the tournament. Long started the day off recording seven birdies and an eagle to close the first round at 6-under-par. He added two more birdies to his total in the second round, which he finished 2-over-par.

Emilio Cuartero and Nick Wilson are tied for ninth in the tournament as they finished at even par after two rounds. Cuartero went 73-71--144 recording four birdies in each round while Wilson scored 69-75--144. Wilson Sundvold sits in a tie for 34th in the tournament as he is currently 7-over-par. After finishing 5-over-par in the first round, Sundvold came back strong in the second round to finish just 2-over-par.

Several Tigers are competing as individuals, led by Adam Rosenthal who is tied for 12th in the tournament. Rosenthal shot 4-over-par in the first round before recording three birdies and an eagle in the second round to score 2-under-par. Hunter Kraus is also competing as an individual. He is tied for 40th in the tournament after scoring 79-73-152 on the day.

Tied for 53rd place, Tommie Wuennenberg, Chris Johnson and Brad Moody sit at 11-over-par. Wuennenberg recorded two birdies in each of the two rounds played on Monday, while Johnson and Moody went 78-77--155 through two rounds. Dakyn Dollens (+12) is a stroke behind his teammates as he is tied for 60th in the tournament.

The Tigers head out for round three Tuesday at 8 a.m