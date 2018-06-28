Men's Soccer Dominates Benedictine at Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, IL -- The Columbia Cougar soccer team improved to 2-0-1 on the season with a commanding 7-0 victory over the Benedictine University at Springfield Bulldogs. Columbia, ranked No. 11 in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll, is now 1-0-0 in American Midwest Conference (AMC) play.

The Cougars recorded their first two goals off of headers. In the 14th minute of play Nikola Velickovic scored Columbia's first goal off an assist from Andres Acosta. Rafael Ramos scored the second header in the 16th minute. Acosta assisted on the second goal as well. In the 29th minute Marko Paunovic scored his third goal of the season off an assist from Liam Cain.

Columbia managed four goals during the second 45 minutes of play. Dale McCormick netted a goal in the 70th minute off assists from Acosta and Paunovic. Cain scored an unassisted goal in the 74th minute and Majd Haidar found the back of the net in the 85th minute thanks to an assist from JP Gronberg. Inaki Suarez capped off the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 89th minute.

The Cougars completely dominated play, out shooting the Bulldogs 19-9. Brady Wulff recorded the shutout in goal for Columbia recording five saves.

The Cougars return home for a 2:00 p.m. match-up on Saturday, September 8. Columbia squares off against Mount Mercy College at R. Marvin Owens Soccer Stadium in their home opener.