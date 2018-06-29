Men Set More Records on Day Two of Mizzou Invite

COLUMBIA -- The Mizzou men's swimming and diving team posted two NCAA `A' qualifying times to highlight day two action at the Mizzou Invite on Friday, November 30. The Tigers sit in first place with 882 points, followed by Drury in second with 518 and UNLV in third with 517.5.

The Tigers set the stage for an exciting night in the first event of the finals, the 200 medley relay. The team of Sam Tierney, Mark Conroy, John Krause and Ramom Melo finished first with a time of 1:26.13, which is an NCAA `A' qualifying time and a new school record in the event. Mizzou's `B' team of Joe Hladik, Igor Kozlovskij, Logan Mosley and Max Grodecki was third in 1:27.26.

Daniel Graviss led all Tiger finishers in the 400 IM with a second-place swim of 3:48.69 in the finals, a time that puts him third all-time at Mizzou. Mack Darragh took third in 3:49.01 and Connor Nolan was fourth with a time of 3:54.21.

In the 200 free, Eegan Groome set a new school record in the event in prelims with a time of 1:36.89. The Tigers finished two-three in the finals, as Groome came in second in 1:36.92 and Andrew Phillips was third in 1:37.53. Phillips' time was good enough for third all-time at Mizzou.

Sam Tierney set his third school record of the Mizzou Invite in the morning session as he swam a 52.46 in the 100 breast. That time was an NCAA `A' qualifying time, the first for an individual Tiger this season. In the finals, Kozlovskij clocked a 53.51 to take second place, just ahead of teammate Jowan Qupty, who swam a 53.52.

In the 100 back, Missouri took the second through fifth spots, led by Austin Fish's second-place finish of 48.23. Hladik (48.52), Grodecki (48.55) and Ryan Sellers (49.13) were third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Additionally, Mizzou's 800 free relay team of Kozlovskij, Graviss, Nolan and Grodecki placed second with a swim of 6:31.61.

Clark Thomas claimed top honors in the 3-meter dive with a score of 364.40.

Mizzou Invite competition concludes on Saturday, December 1 with prelims at 10 a.m. and finals action at 6 p.m. at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.